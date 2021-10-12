PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A school bus carrying several students crashed into the woods in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large emergency response.

The bus veered off the road in the area of Greenough Road in Plaistow and barreled into a wooded area shortly before 4 p.m.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the bus lodged deep in the woods with a downed tree and branches resting on top if it.

Six students who were on the bus were able to get off safely, according to 7NEWS sources. One of them may have suffered a minor leg injury.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash but officials are looking into whether the driver suffered a medical emergency, sources added.

A tow truck has been called to the scene to remove the bus, which appeared to be tilted on its side.

No additional details were available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

