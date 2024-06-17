BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus caught on fire on I-93 in Dorchester Monday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The bus caught fire on the northbound side of the highway at around 3 p.m. and the children onboard were evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

All lanes on I-93 North were closed at Exit 14 for about an hour, with traffic being diverted at Exit 13 to Morrissey Boulevard, according to MassDOT.

By 4:18 p.m., the two left lanes were reopened.

SKY7-HD spotted a charred school bus on the side of the roadway and a group of students standing outside around 3:30 p.m.

