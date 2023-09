BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus caught on fire in Hyde Park Wednesday, cell phone video showed, and officials said no one was hurt.

Boston Public School officials said no students were on the bus at the time of the fire.

The video shows smoke billowing out of the bus’s engine.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)