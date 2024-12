NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A school bus in Nashua was involved in a crash Thursday.

Police said one student was on board the bus and was not injured. One other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred on Tinker Road just before 7 a.m.

