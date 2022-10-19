WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Watertown Wednesday morning.

There were 44 students on the bus at the time of the crash and five were transported with minor injuries, Watertown Police Lieutenant James O’Connor confirmed. The rest of the students who were on the bus this morning are a little shaken up but they all seem to be OK as their parents came to pick them up, O’Connor said.

The school bus and the car that was involved in the crash were both towed from the scene. Officials said both drivers are expected to be OK.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street in Watertown as they investigated the accident, warning traffic will be impacted by blockades on the road.

Please avoid the area of Belmont St. & Lexington St. @WatertownPD & @WatFireDept are investigating a M/V accident. Traffic will be impacted.@watertowngov — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) October 19, 2022

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but Watertown Police said they think the glare of the sun may have had something to do with the accident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)