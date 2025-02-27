SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus crashed Sherborn after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to officials.

Officials say it took place on Coolidge Street and the driver was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened after a previous stop and the bus wasn’t moving quickly, per officials. The bus was the only vehicle involved.

Officials say there were 10 students aboard the bus at the time of the crash. Some of them jumped into action and called 9-1-1, knowing there was something seriously wrong.

There were no reported injuries to students and the bus was later towed away.

