School bus destroyed after catching fire in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. (WHDH) — A school bus was destroyed Thursday morning in Sterling after it suddenly burst into flames.

Fire officials responded just before 8:30 a.m. to a bus yard on Greenland Road for a report of a fire and found a school bus fully engulfed in flames.

“It was smoking, I was like, what’s going on, it didn’t look right,” said Bob Anderson. “I heard a pop, the rear window blew out and the whole thing went out.”

Officials said the bus caught fire when the driver started the engine to warm it up in the cold morning. The fire was quickly extinguished but the bus was completely burned out.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire started in the heating area in the back.

