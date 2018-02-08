School bus destroyed after going up in flames in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. (WHDH) — A school bus was destroyed Thursday morning in Sterling after it suddenly burst into flames.

Fire officials responded just before 8:30 a.m. to a bus yard on Greenland Road for a report of a fire and found a school bus fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say the bus caught fire when the driver started the engine. The blaze was quickly extinguished, but the bus was completely burned out.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)