BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old school bus driver from West Yarmouth is facing multiple charges over an alleged indecent assault on a student, according to authorities.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said Jeffrey Hyland was arraigned on charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault and Battery and Reckless Endangerment of Child, following an alleged assault that was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the DA’s office and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend, his arrest came after Barnstable PD received a report of “an alleged indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by her male bus driver.”

Police went on to investigate and found corroborating evidence of the incident, officials said, leading to Hyland being placed under arrest and held on $5,000 bail before his arraignment the following day.

In a news release, the DA’s office said the court on Thursday ordered Hyland be released on personal recognizance with no cash bail, as well as orders to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

He was also required to wear a GPS monitoring device and is due in Barnstable District Court on Dec. 7 for a probable cause hearing.

“The Barnstable Police Department will continue with their investigation regarding these allegations,” the news release stated.

