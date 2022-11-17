PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 53-year-old Hanover woman is facing an operating under the influence charge after state police say she was intoxicated behind the wheel when she was pulled over while transporting dozens of students in Pembroke.

Bethann Sweeney was placed under arrest by officers responding to a 911 call reporting a school bus operating erratically on Route 3 northbound around 6 p.m., police said.

Sweeney was arrested when the bus was finally stopped at the Friendly’s Restaurant on Route 139 in Pembroke. Police say there were approximately 40 students on board.

Arrangements were made to ensure the students arrive safely at home.

No additional information was immediately available.

