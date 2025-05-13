BOSTON (WHDH) - The school bus driver who was behind the wheel when a 5-year-old boy was hit and killed in Hyde Park in April has been placed on leave, according to Boston Public Schools (BPS).

Police say the incident took place at 107 Washington Street around 2:45 p.m. and other students were aboard the bus.

Officials say the bus driver stayed on scene and cooperated.

The victim was 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph. He was a student at Up Academy in Dorchester.

