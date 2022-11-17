PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 53-year-old Hanover woman is facing multiple charges after state police say she was intoxicated behind the wheel when she was pulled over while transporting dozens of students in Pembroke.

Bethann Sweeney was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call Thursday night, reporting a school bus operating erratically on Route 3 northbound around 6 p.m., police said.

Sweeney was arrested after officers spotted the bus, stopped at a Friendly’s Restaurant parking lot on Route 139 in Pembroke. According to Massachusetts State Police, a caller onboard the bus had alerted them, describing how the driver had been swerving in and out of lanes and ran a red light at one point.

The driver had been transporting 28 students, aged 14-20, along with two adult supervisors, after picking them up at Plymouth North High School from a sporting event.

Investigators learned that while they were en route to Hingham High School, Sweeney had allegedly tried going in the wrong direction, heading to Route 3 South. When told she was going the wrong way, the driver then allegedly ran a red light and got onto Route 3 North, swerving and driving over rumble strips in the process.

Following several sobriety tests, police determined Sweeney was under the influence of alcohol.

Upon being taken to a state police barracks, authorities said the bus driver refused to take a breathalyzer test, triggering an automatic license suspension. She was later brought to South Shore Hospital for evaluation, based on statements made during the arrest process.

While going over her belongings, state police also reportedly found a Poland Springs water bottle that was half empty and “contained a strong odor of alcohol.”

Held overnight with a cash bail set at $2,540, Sweeney was charged with:

Operating under the influence of liquor; Child endangerment while operating under the influence; Negligent operation of a motor vehicle; Reckless endangerment of a child; and Having an open container of alcohol while driving.

In a joint-statement from Hingham Superintendent Dr. Margaret Adams and Principal Rick Swanson, school officials said:

“We are deeply concerned by the incident, and more importantly, the distress this caused our students. We are grateful to our staff on board the bus, who responded immediately, acted quickly and responsibly, to protect the safety of our students.”

None of those who rode on the bus were reportedly injured, and soon after police responded, arrangements were made to ensure the students arrived safely at home.

According to state police, Sweeney was slated to appear in Plymouth District Court Friday morning for her arraignment.

