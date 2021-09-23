WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus driver has been charged in connection with a crash in Westford in 2019 that left a 20-year-old motorcyclist dead, officials announced Thursday.

Nancy J. Durost, 73, of Westford, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failing to yield at an intersection, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on West Road near the Blanchard Middle School around 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019, pronounced 20-year-old Steven Welch, of Westford, dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Video from SKY7 HD showed Welch’s motorcycle in pieces on the ground in front of the bus.

Members of the Acton-Boxborough field hockey team were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

A preliminary investigation suggests Durost was driving the school bus north on West Street when she attempted to turn left into the driveway of Blanchard Middle School and allegedly struck Welch.

Durost was served with an immediate threat notification from the Registry of Motor Vehicles after the crash and her license has been suspended ever since.

She is due to appear in Ayer District Court on Oct. 15.

The crash remains under investigation.

