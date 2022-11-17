PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 53-year-old Hanover woman is facing an operating under the influence charge after state police say she was intoxicated behind the wheel when she was pulled over while transporting dozens of students in Pembroke.

Bethann Sweeney was placed under arrest by officers responding to a 911 call reporting a school bus operating erratically on Route 3 northbound around 6 p.m., police said.

Sweeney was arrested when the bus was finally stopped at the Friendly’s Restaurant on Route 139 in Pembroke, after staff shared their concerns with the driver, according to school officials. Police say there were approximately 40 students from Hingham High School on board, returning back to the school after a sporting event.

In a joint-statement from Hingham Superintendent Dr. Margaret Adams and Principal Rick Swanson, school officials said:

“We are deeply concerned by the incident, and more importantly, the distress this caused our students. We are grateful to our staff on board the bus, who responded immediately, acted quickly and responsibly, to protect the safety of our students.”

Arrangements were made to ensure the students arrive safely at home.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)