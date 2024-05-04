MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Marlboro school bus driver accused of raping a child was arraigned Friday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Derek Thistle was charged with forcible rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and open and gross lewdness, the DA’s office said. He allegedly exposed himself to a boy on FaceTime, and the boy told his aunt that Thistle had sexually assaulted him while he was visiting his home a few months early, according to the office.

Marlboro Public Schools Superintendent Mary Murphy said that Thistle was formerly employed by NRT, the district’s contracted transportation provider. He was not employed by Marlboro Public Schools.

“At this time, there is no indication these charges involve any child attending a district school, or any school employee,” Murphy said in a statement. “The safety of those in our case is our main focus at all times, so we will be reviewing our transportation safety protocols and meeting with NRT to make sure all students have the highest level of protection possible.”

Thistle drove bus routes within the school district from 2018 to 2022 having passed all state and company background checks, Murphy said.

Thistle’s bail was set at $10,000 with conditions that he stay away from the victim and have no unsupervised contact with minors. He is also required to stay in Massachusetts and report weekly to the Probation Department.

He is due back in court on May 17.

