MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus crashed into a tree in Mashpee after the driver suffered a medical emergency Monday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on Old Barnstable Road and the driver is in critical condition.

One student was taken to the hospital for stress as a result.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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