School bus driver taken to hospital after crash in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus driver was taken to the hospital following a minor crash involving a pickup truck in Littleton on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Great Road near Harvest Lane around 7 a.m. found a bus carrying middle and high school students that had been clipped by a pickup truck pulling out of a driveway, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The bus driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A student who complained of shoulder pain was picked up and taken home by a parent. The other students were not hurt and continued on to school after a second bus arrived to continue along the route.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

