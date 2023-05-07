MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Bus drivers in Framingham have agreed to a new contract and will be picking up kids for school on Monday, narrowly avoiding a looming strike as bus drivers in two other communities continued to negotiate Sunday night.

Bus drivers in Marlborough and Westborough were still working out the details of a new contract and it remains unclear whether they will be making their rounds picking up students on Monday, according to Teamsters Local 170.

The union says pay and benefits were among the issues with the current contract.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)