MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty-five bus drivers in Marlboro are going on strike Monday after the union and the school bus company failed to reach a new contract.

The bus company, NRT Bus, operates in three different districts – Marlboro, Westboro, and Framingham. According to Teamsters Local 170, bus drivers in Framingham struck a deal Sunday night to avoid a strike and drivers in Westboro do not plan to strike despite having no deal yet.

Despite the strike, school is still on in Marlboro Monday morning. According to a contingency plan up on the district’s website, students who live within a mile and a half of their schools will be expected to walk or get a ride.

Several parents expressed their frustration Monday morning as they brought their children to school.

“Today is the longest I took to drop them off, there’s so much traffic everywhere,” said Rodney Canales. “This is not safe either.”

“We did try, it was hard,” said Tamalla Abbasova. “There were a lot of cars, a lot of traffic, and the kids are frustrated, they were literally just napping in the car because it was taking so long to get to school. So yeah it was pretty tense, very very tense.”

Police are being called in to help students get to school safely and a limited number of outside buses have been called in for certain area. Parents were notified Sunday if those buses were coming to their neighborhoods.

The union says pay, health care, and benefits were among the issues with the current contract.

NRT says it gave bus drivers in Marlboro a nearly 31 percent raise about four months ago, from $26 to $34 per hour, and claims the union wants an additional 22 percent raise on top of that.

However, bus drivers say that raise did not apply to all bus drivers, only those who drive the traditional big yellow school buses. Drivers of “mini busses” and “vans” that often transport special needs students were not included in that raise, and the union is fighting to get those drivers a raise too.

The drivers also say NRT has been slashing hours to compensate since the raise was given in January, so they don’t feel like the raise is being felt.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)