MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifty-five bus drivers in Marlboro are going on strike Monday after the union and the school bus company failed to reach a new contract.

The bus company, NRT Bus, operates in three different districts – Marlboro, Westboro, and Framingham. According to Teamsters Local 170, bus drivers in Framingham struck a deal Sunday night to avoid a strike and drivers in Westboro do not plan to strike despite having no deal yet.

Despite the strike, school is still on in Marlboro Monday morning. According to a contingency plan up on the district’s website, students who live within a mile and a half of their schools will be expected to walk.

Police are being called in to help students get to school safely and a limited number of outside buses have been called in for certain area. Parents were notified Sunday if those buses were coming to their neighborhoods.

The union says pay, health care, and benefits were among the issues with the current contract.

NRT says it gave bus drivers in Marlboro a nearly 31 percent raise about four months ago and claims the union wants an additional 22 percent raise on top of that.

However, bus drivers say that raise did not apply to all bus drivers, only those who drive the traditional big yellow school buses. Drivers of “mini busses” and “vans” that often transport special needs students were not included in that raise, and the union is fighting to get those drivers a raise too.

The drivers also say NRT has been slashing hours to compensate since the raise was given in January, so they don’t feel like the raise is being felt.

No additional information has been released.

