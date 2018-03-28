School bus gets stuck in ditch outside Boston school

BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus got stuck in a ditch Wednesday morning outside a school in Boston, knocking down a series of metal poles around the hole.

Witnesses say the bus was travelling on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Academy when it attempted to get on Storrow Drive, but police officers stopped the driver because it was too tall to travel on the stretch of road.

When the bus driver tried to loop around a narrow traffic circle to reverse direction, it partially toppled into the ditch.

“I have no idea how it missed the hole,” witness Mike Cassin said. “The frame was up against the concrete.”

Several tow trucks were called in to remove the bus from the ditch.

No one was on the bus at the time of the incident.

