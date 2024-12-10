BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus was involved in a crash with a car in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.
Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Copeland and Warren streets, police said.
A car was seen flipped on its side near a Boston Public Schools bus. Children remained on the school bus as of 5:45 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
