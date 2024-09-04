MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Malden Wednesday after a school bus carrying more than a dozen students was involved in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Maple Street and Highland Avenue.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. and ended with the school bus stuck on a sidewalk in the area.

A traffic signal, a fire hydrant, and a mailbox all appeared to be damaged, according to photos from the Malden Fire Department. The two other vehicles that were involved in the crash suffered front-end damage.

Malden police Captain Marc Gatcomb in a statement said 17 Malden Catholic students were on the bus.

Gatcomb said students were in the process of being reunited with their parents as of around 11:30 a.m. No children were hospitalized as a result of the crash, according to Gatcomb. The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the crash.

Gatcomb said the incident remained under investigation.

