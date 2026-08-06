BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded after a school bus rolled over in Mattapan Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cummings Highway and Harvard Street.

Officials say four adults were taken to various area hospitals. The four adults appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

One passerby helped the people on board get off once the bus flipped.

“They were very thankful that they were alive after that,” Mike Sweeney Morrisson said. “They were all pretty shaken up.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but the bus appeared to hit a stone wall.

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