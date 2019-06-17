School bus slams into utility pole, downs power lines in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police have closed off a busy street to traffic after a school bus crashed into a utility pole.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Quincy Avenue between East Howard Street and Southern Artery about 9 a.m. Monday closed the roads and sidewalks after noticing live wires on the bus.

The driver of the Weymouth Public Schools bus, who was the only person on board, was conscious when emergency crews arrived and is being evaluated by paramedics, according to Quincy police.

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Photo of crash. #Weymouth Public School bus involved. Driver only person on board. Driver is alert & conscious and being evaluated by EMS. Media may use photo.

National Grid responding. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/MnILpsY7ka — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) June 17, 2019

