BOSTON (WHDH) - Slick roads are caused problems for morning commuters throughout Massachusetts.

The North Shore, Central Massachusetts and parts of Western Massachusetts were under a winter weather advisory due to freezing rain. A dense fog advisory is also in effect for the majority of Massachusetts.

The South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, have been issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

The conditions led to accidents in parts of the Bay State. In Sutton, a school bus with students inside slid down an icy street. It hit a car before coming to a stop.

A two-car crash in Billerica overnight had shut down streets. Officials said the people involved suffered minor injuries.

In Lawrence, a tractor-trailer jack knifed into a car and a tree. The back of the car was crushed following the crash.

Commuter Rail stations were also hit with icy conditions.

The MBTA is warning all riders to use extra caution while getting onto and off the trains this morning.

