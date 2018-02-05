School bus slides on ice, crashes into home in Gardner

GARDNER, MA (WHDH) - A school bus crashed into a home in Gardner on Monday morning and left behind damage.

Police say the bus slid on ice, hit a parked car in the driveway and struck a home on Brookside Drive.

Eight children were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The students all eventually made it to school.

The home’s siding was damaged by the bus.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)