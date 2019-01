BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus struck a parked car in Mattapan on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Woodruff Way just after 7 a.m. for the minor accident.

Police have not said if there were any children on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)