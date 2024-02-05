BOSTON (WHDH) - A school bus with students on board crashed into a truck Monday, smashing the windshield.

The scene was cleared by noon outside the K-8 pilot school in Mattapan with no injuries reported.

The front window was shattered by a number of long metal rods that workers had been using and had in a parked truck just beyond a corner. When the bus went around a corner, it reportedly smashed into the truck, sending the rods through the glass.

Five students were on the school bus at the time, all of whom were okay.

Boston Police said no one has been cited for the incident.

