School bus with 29 students on board slides down icy street

SUTTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A school bus with 29 students on board slid out of control Tuesday morning down an icy street in Sutton.

The bus careened down Peach Tree Drive around 7:30 a.m. after freezing rain left the road coated in ice.

Video taken from a window of a home on the street showed the bus turning sideways before knocking down a mailbox, hitting a car and coming to a stop.

No injuries were reported, but the incident was frightening nonetheless.

“The first thing I thought was ‘oh my god that bus is going to rollover.’ It was just gaining so much speed and momentum,” Cheryl Katz said.

Just hours later, a second school bus accident in Sutton sent three people to the hospital.

The icy conditions have since subsided in the area.

