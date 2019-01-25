School bus with students on board slams into tree in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus with students on board slammed into a tree in Lakeville on Thursday as wind and rain battered the area.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Pickens Street around 6 p.m. found a bus crumpled up against a tree, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The bus driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Four students who were on the bus were not injured.

“Due to the weather, it was pouring at the time, we had taken the kids off the bus, got them into the back one of the ambulances (and) used it more as a shelter than anything else,” said Lakeville Police Lt. John Pytel, who described the weather at the time of the crash as “monsoon raining.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

