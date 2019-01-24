School bus with students on board slams into tree in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus with students on board slammed into a tree in Lakeville on Thursday night as wind and rain battered the area.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Pickens Street before 6 p.m. found a bus crumpled up against a tree, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The bus driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Four students who were on the bus were not injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

