School buses delayed due to massive Ashland fire

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are being warned that their children may be delayed on their way home from school Friday as crews work to put out a massive blaze in Ashland.

Firefighters responding to the home on Union Street just before 12:30 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the building.

Crews have temporarily closed the street to oncoming traffic causing the stops for Bus 15 for Mindess and Bus 13 for the Warren School to change.

Framingham firefighters are also on scene.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)