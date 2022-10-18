HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School in Haverhill has been cancelled for a third straight day as a teacher strike continues, even after a judge ordered them back to class.

In a message on their website, the Haverhill Public Schools district announced that because a negotiation session between the Haverhill School Committee and the HEA Teachers Union “stalled out,” school was cancelled for Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“We feel the rug was pulled out from under us, and they seemingly walked back the offer that we were talking about,” said Tim Briggs, president of the HEA.

Teachers in Haverhill were not backing down Tuesday as they continued their picket line. The protests continued the same day an Essex Superior Court judge issued a preliminary injunction.

Haverhill teachers remain on strike. The Haverhill Education Association updating us on where they stand. @7News pic.twitter.com/0Ak4c8cAC7 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) October 18, 2022

Judge James F. Lang previously issued a temporary restraining order on Monday, based on motions filed, in-part, by the Haverhill School Committee. A day later, he issued an injunction to cease and desist against the teachers, telling them to go back to work and for union officials to enforce the order.

“They are not permitted to be on strike,” Lang said in court. “The strike is over and they must return to work. And if that doesn’t happen (Wednesday)… I fully expect that we will have a proceeding tomorrow on a new complaint for contempt.”

Because it is illegal for public sector teachers to strike in Massachusetts, attorneys for the Haverhill School Committee and the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board asked the court to step in. An attorney said hefty fines could possibly be lodged like they were for other school districts that went on strike.

“What happened in Brookline back in May was the court there imposed a $50,000 fine on the first day, increased by $10,000 ever day thereafter that the union engaged in a strike,” said David Connelly, the Haverhill School Committee’s attorney.

The union representing the teachers said it is fighting for higher wages and better benefits in a new contract but, so far, have not been making headway at the bargaining table.

“All of you guys have not forgotten the impact that you have on your students, no?” Jayleen Viera, a senior at Haverhill High said during a rally. “You guys haven’t forgotten, so how did the school committee forget!?”

At Tuesday’s rally, teachers received support for parents and students, and said they will continue to strike until there is a tentative contract agreement.

“At some point, you have to make a choice between what is legal and what is right, and what is right is to stand up for this community,” said Barry Davis of the Haverhill Education Association. “I will stand up for this community, no matter what a judge tells me.”

On the school district’s website, officials added that food and childcare sites set up during the strike will remain in place.

“Well, the union ignored the TRO (Monday), so we’re hopeful that they will pay more attention to this order and if they do not comply with the order, we will likely be back here (Wednesday) for contempt proceedings,” Connelly said.

Negotiations between teachers and the school committee will start again on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)