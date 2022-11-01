NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - School is canceled at North Attleborough Middle School Tuesday after a “threatening message” was found on a bathroom wall earlier in the morning, Superintendent John Antonucci said in a press release.

Officials said a staff member at the middle school found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.

School officials immediately contacted the North Attleborough Police Department and an investigation into the matter was launched.

District and school officials, in conjunction with the police, canceled school at North Attleborough Middle School Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.” All after-school activities at the middle school are also closed Tuesday.

Students had not yet arrived at the school for the day and buses were re-routed as parents were notified, officials said. Classes are continuing on schedule at other schools in the district.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Attleborough Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)