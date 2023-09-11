ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Andover and North Andover canceled classes on Monday as the community works to get the lights back on after powerful storms rolled through the region on Friday, uprooting trees and downing wires across the area.

Andover was one of the hardest hit communities by the severe storms, with hundreds of trees down and more than 1,500 customers still without power as of Monday morning. Police say the majority of homes and businesses have had their power restored but there’s still work to be done.

The superintendent of schools said most school buildings were still without power Sunday afternoon and that getting students to school would be difficult as National Grid crews continue to block area roads while they work to restore power.

Cooling centers and charging stations have been set up for residents who are still in the dark.

