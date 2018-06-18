The 90-degree temperatures forecasted for Monday proved too much for some school districts, leading administrators to cancel classes.

Haverhill and Lawrence have declared half-days for students and staff, while Lowell public schools will be closed all day.

“That would have never happened when I was going to Lowell High,” one former student laughed. “We would have gone there and opened the windows.”

In a call to parents, Haverhill’s superintendent said he made the decision after visiting schools during the day to feel the temperature inside.

Some kids are thrilled to have the day off, while others don’t agree. Parents said this decision has them calling up a babysitter or taking the day out of work.

“They should put air conditioning in the schools because parents work, so one of us is going to have to take the day off,” one parent said.

This is the last week of school for many, so some argued that students wouldn’t be doing much learning in class anyway.

“It’s the end of the year. I feel like that at this point, they’re obviously still learning but it’s fun stuff now like projects, going outside for extra recess,” one person said.

