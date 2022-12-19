MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing.

A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following the alleged stabbing. The victim’s mother tells 7NEWS he is going to be spending the night recovering at the hospital.

“My daughter is scared, she doesn’t want to go back to school,” said one speaker.

Students who spoke said violence has been an issue at the school all year.

School committee members said they’re working with police to form a school safety plan.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A second student was taken into custody soon after and taken to Medford Police Department.

A shelter-in-place order for the school lasted about three hours so that an investigation could be conducted.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school faculty or students.

School officials are working with Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, the Medford School Department, Medford Fire Department, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.

There will be a visible police presence at Medford High School throughout the week.

