TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A school crossing guard was fired following a fight in Taunton Monday morning.

Local police were alerted to what officials called a “physical altercation” outside Taunton High School involving the crossing guard.

School officials issued a brief statement confirming the confrontation, but a few parents told 7News they did not hear anything directly from the school about the incident.

“We haven’t heard anything,” one parent said. “Not that I know of.”

Crossing guards who were outside Taunton High School Monday afternoon declined to comment on the assault.

“They have to deal with a lot of motorists and that can be complicated,” said high school teacher Lisa Reid.

The specific details of the confrontation remained unclear as of 4 p.m. School officials directed all questions toward the Taunton Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox