TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A school crossing guard was fired following a fight in Taunton Monday morning.

Local police were alerted to what officials called a “physical altercation” outside Taunton High School involving the crossing guard.

School officials issued a brief statement confirming the confrontation, but a few parents told 7News they did not hear anything directly from the school about the incident.

“We haven’t heard anything,” one parent said. “Not that I know of.”

Crossing guards who were outside Taunton High School Monday afternoon declined to comment on the assault.

“They have to deal with a lot of motorists and that can be complicated,” said high school teacher Lisa Reid.

The specific details of the confrontation remained unclear as of 4 p.m. School officials directed all questions toward the Taunton Police Department.

