SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a school crossing guard has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

Springfield police say the woman was struck at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries and police said Friday she had died.

The driver stayed at the scene.

No names were immediately released and the crash remains under investigation.

