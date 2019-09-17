ALVIN, Texas (WHDH) — A school custodian went above and beyond when she comforted a student with autism who became overwhelmed during lunch.

Miss. Esther noticed 9-year-old Kenlee Shaw laying down on the cafeteria floor with a blanket over her head as she tried to drown out the noise around her.

In a moment of compassion, Esther laid next to the fourth grader and held her.

“I love Miss. Esther because you are very kind of me,” Shaw said.

The two have formed a special bond over the past few years.

“The minute I saw them together it was very apparent their love for each other,” Shaw’s mother, Hollie, said.

Hollie Shaw added that kindness is why her daughter adores the school custodian.

