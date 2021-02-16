(WHDH) — A school custodian in Ohio is going viral for his trick shot on a basketball court.

Joe Orions, a custodian at Liberty-Benton Local Schools, was caught on camera shooting a basketball backwards from half court. The shot landed right in the net.

“When we used to clean up after basketball games, the other custodians and myself we would take a couple shots after we were done,” he said. “I haven’t taken a shot in quite a while though, but it’s not like I make it 100 percent of the time. It was a very lucky shot.”

After taking the shot, Orions gathered his things and got back to work.

