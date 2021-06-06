WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The onslaught of 90-degree heat has some schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire rescheduling or even canceling classes over the next few days.

Classes in Manchester, New Hampshire are canceled tomorrow because of the heat, officials said. And Worcester public schools will dismiss students three hours early Monday and Tuesday because many do not have air conditioners and because water fountains are turned off due to the pandemic, officials said.

Worcester officials are also canceling half-day pre-school and providing water to all students, but are urging parents to give their children water as well.

