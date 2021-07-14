BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The director of the Waldo County Technical Center is charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching stemming from a pair of incidents involving a 13-year-old girl, state police said Wednesday.

Kevin Michaud, 58, of China, Maine, was released after his arrest on Sunday with bail conditions barring him from contact with any children under 18. He resigned from his position before his arrest, a school official said.

Detectives launched an investigation after the discovery of Michaud’s online communications with the girl, officials said.

Court paperwork didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney, and The Associated Press could not find a working phone number for Michaud. He’s due in court on Sept. 10, a court official said.

The criminal complaint did not involve any students from the technical center, said Jean Dube, chair of the WCTC cooperative board.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)