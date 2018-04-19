School dismissed early after teen sets fires in bathrooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has canceled classes early after a teenager set fires in two bathrooms.

Hartford police say garbage and paper were burned in two different bathrooms at Hartford Public High School on Thursday. The fires were quickly extinguished but fire officials recommended an early dismissal to clear the smoke.

No one was injured and police say they’ve identified the culprit through surveillance video. They say a teenage boy has been placed into custody but has not yet been charged.

A school spokesman says the school will be open on schedule Friday.

