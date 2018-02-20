WEARE, NH (WHDH) — School is canceled for two New Hampshire towns after police said someone made threats.

Local police and the FBI are investigating these threats that affect Henniker and Weare public schools.

According to the school district’s superintendent, a threat was reportedly scratched into a cafeteria table at John Stark Regional High School on Friday.

In a separate incident, buses were delayed when police received information about a possible second threat.

The superintendent said they decided to cancel school out of an “abundance of caution.”

Weare police released a statement that read, “We understand how concerned you all are and we share those concerns as well. Our students’ safety is paramount to everything we do.”

Officials ask that if anyone hears anything, even if it may be a rumor, to please call police.

