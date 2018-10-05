Vermont school district considers e-cigarette ban

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in a Vermont school district are considering changing the tobacco policy to include a ban on the use of e-cigarettes.

The Bennington Banner reports the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s proposal would prohibit students from using tobacco substitutes such as electronic cigarettes on school grounds.

The SVSU voted unanimously on the policy change at its Sept. 26 meeting. Each district board has to adopt the policy before it goes back to the SVSU for final approval.

A 2017 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey by the SVSU found 18 percent of students in grades 9 through 12 used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.

SVSU spokesman Derek Carson says no principals in the district have called e-cigarettes a “big concern,” but he says it’s best to be proactive.