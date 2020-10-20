KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local school district is looking into using a mall in Kingston for in-person learning.

The Kingston School District voted Monday to explore using space at the Kingston Collection in order to safely teach students in-person amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of the school committee confirmed that a subcommittee will be reaching out to the mall and other town officials to see if this is a viable option.

