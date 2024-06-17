WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday and Friday and the Norwood Public Schools announced a series of early dismissals ahead of hot weather expected this week.

The Newton Public Schools will also dismiss students early on Thursday and Friday.

With temperatures expected to soar through the end of the week, Worcester schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez in a message to families and staff said the last day of school will now take place on Tuesday. There will be no school on Wednesday due to Juneteenth and classes will be canceled at all schools on Thursday.

Burncoat High School was scheduled to have classes on Friday but will also end its school year on Tuesday, according to Monárrez.

Citing guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Monárrez said school closures this week do not need to be made up this year.

“Because of the age of our buildings, many do not have air conditioning,” Monárrez said. “We regret that we are ending the school year in an abrupt manner, but we want to ensure our students and staff are safe in what are predicted to be unusually hot temperatures.”

“Stay cool and stay safe,” she said.

In Norwood, officials said they will dismiss schools early on Tuesday and Thursday.

All student-related school activities will be canceled and Norwood’s Extended Day Program will not be available.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in ensuring the safety and well-being of our students during this extreme weather,” officials said.

In Newton, in addition to early dismissals, Superintendent Anna Nolin in a message to families said all after school care programs, clubs, activities, and athletics will be canceled on Thursday and Friday.

Nolin said Tuesday will be a full day of school and urged families to send children to school in light clothing with plenty of water.

“Staff will ensure frequent water breaks and will utilize cooling strategies (fans, etc.) in classrooms and buildings without air-conditioning,” Nolin said.

“It is not lost on me how many times the school year’s events have impacted family routines,” Nolin later added. “I am firmly in the camp of canceling school and activities as rarely as possible, and only take these steps due to the extreme and dangerous nature of this heat wave to the overall health of our students and staff.”

Temperatures are expected to climb past 90 degrees across much of Massachusetts beginning Tuesday. The heat is forecast to linger through the end of the week, with heat index temperatures pushing past 100 degrees in many spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread heat advisory ahead of the possible heat wave, adding an excessive heat watch for parts of Metro Boston, Metro West, the Merrimack Valley and western Massachusetts.

The heat is expected to spread far beyond New England, reaching across state lines and prompting widespread warnings from public officials.

Experts have urged people to stay safe during the heat by staying hydrated and avoiding time spent in the sun, if possible.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)