BOSTON (WHDH) - The hot temperatures have some schools in New England reworking their lesson plans.

Worcester Public Schools are dismissing students early Monday and Tuesday.

The district says water fountains still can’t be used due to COVID-19 guidelines and that a number of schools don’t have air conditioners.

“The Worcester Public Schools don’t have good air conditioning, so it’s good that they’re letting the kids out,” said Bob Cantwell, whose mother teachers elementary school. “It’s too hot, the kids don’t learn the right way.”

Wellesley Public Schools are also following an early release schedule Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday slated to be a regular half-day.

Schools are closed in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday, with temperatures inside the district’s buildings already hitting the lower 90s.

The school district said that this heat “would be putting staff and students at risk.”

Over the weekend, parents worked to stay cool at their children’s baseball games.

Laura Jolly says she plans to keep her kids home in Worcester and opt for them to learn remote over the hot streak.

“He’ll just stay home,” she said. “He’s gonna stay home tomorrow and do remote.”

Demetrius Figgins, who is visiting from Florida, agrees that it is hot and says he can’t imagine going to class without air conditioning.

“I understand it. It’s so hot, you can’t be there,” he said. “This type of heat, you got to get out.”

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has declared a heat emergency for the city through Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)